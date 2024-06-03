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2 year warranty

All series

  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.
  • All your nutrition in one blender.

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2141/90

All your nutrition in one blender.

Conquer any recipe with the Philips Daily Blender. Exclusive ProBlend 4 technology creates the perfect environment for quick and smooth blending.

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Designed to prepare all you need, fast and easy.

All your nutrition in one blender.

  • 550 W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • 2 speeds + pulse

  • ProBlend Technology

Family sized 2L super resistant plastic jar

Family sized 2L super resistant plastic jar

Big 2 liter plastic jar with extra large spout for recipes for your entire family with easy serving.

Dishwasher safe except for the main unit and blade assembly

Dishwasher safe except for the main unit and blade assembly

All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

550 Watts: superior performance with energy saving

550 Watts: superior performance with energy saving

The perfect power combining great performance for crushing ice while saving energy.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to predecessor RI2001

  2. Working capacity 1.5L