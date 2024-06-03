2 year warranty
HR2141/90
All your nutrition in one blender.
Conquer any recipe with the Philips Daily Blender. Exclusive ProBlend 4 technology creates the perfect environment for quick and smooth blending.
550 W
2 L Plastic Jar
2 speeds + pulse
ProBlend Technology
Big 2 liter plastic jar with extra large spout for recipes for your entire family with easy serving.
All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.
The perfect power combining great performance for crushing ice while saving energy.
Compared to predecessor RI2001
Working capacity 1.5L