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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2056/01
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Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Blender
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (2)
What is the function of the small lid?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
How come the blender does not start?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
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