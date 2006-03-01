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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1364/00

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

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Blender with double-action blade

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

  • 600 W

  • Plastic bar

  • Chopper & accessories

Powerful 600 Watt motor

Powerful 600 Watt motor

To blend food in seconds.

For the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients

The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Technical Specifications

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