Electric shaver

HQ801
    A stylishly close and comfortable shave. The Philips 800 series shaver combines the Unique Lift & Cut System with Reflex Action, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

      A close shave

      • Black edition
      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Unique Lift & Cut system

      This unique dual-blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

      Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

      Up to 60 minutes cordless shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Battery operation
        Shaving time
        20 days

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

