Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

shaving heads

HQ6/11
1 Awards
  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
    -{discount-value}

    shaving heads

    HQ6/11
    1 Awards

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 2 years for the best results

    • Lift & Cut
    • 1 head
    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Shaving heads per packaging
      1
      Fits product types
      • HQ6425
      • HQ6426
      • HQ6466
      • HQ6465
      • HQ6832
      • HQ6847
      • HQ6850
      • HQ6851
      • HQ6852
      • HQ6870
      • HQ6871
      • HQ6890
      • HQ6894
      • HQ7415
      • HQ7815
      • HQ7830
      • HQ7850
      • HQ7870
      • 6828XL
      • 6887XL
      • 7610X
      • 7616X
      • 7866XL
      • 7886XL
      • HQ662
      • HQ663
      • HQ664
      • HQ686
      • HQ665
      • HQ6825
      • HQ6826
      • HQ6827
      • HQ6828
      • HQ6830
      • HQ6848
      • HQ6865
      • HQ6867
      • HQ6885
      • HQ6888
      • HQ6889
      • HQ6893
      • HQ7405
      • HQ7615
      • HQ7616
      • HQ7617
      • HQ7814
      • HQ7816
      • HQ7817
      • HQ7820
      • HQ7821
      • HQ7825
      • HQ7829
      • HQ7845
      • HQ7864
      • HQ7865
      • HQ7868
      • HQ7885

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Awards

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.