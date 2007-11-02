Search terms

  • Renew for better results Renew for better results Renew for better results

    shaving heads

    HQ177/40

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Similar products

    See all Shaver replacement blades

    Renew for better results

    Sharp & Close

    • Lift & Cut
    • 3 heads

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product types
      • 7745X
      • HQ7762
      • 7737X
      • 7775X
      • 7735X
      • HQ7740
      • HQ7780
      • HQ7742
      • HQ7743
      • HQ7760
      • HQ7782
      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.