Shaving conditioner

HQ170/03
  Moisturising shaving conditioner
    NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving lotion for Philips Cool Skin shavers. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Moisturising shaving conditioner

      For normal to sensitive skin

      • with camomile

      Camomile and vitamin-enriched lotion

      This camomile and vitamin-enriched lotion moisturises your skin for a soothing shave with your Philips shaver.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Shaving lotion for Cool Skin
        for all NIVEA FOR MEN Shaver 6700 and 7700 series

