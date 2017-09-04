HD9650/90
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.See all benefits
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Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airflow for deliciously crispy results**. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****
Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.
The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat***. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.
The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish, whole chicken and chicken drumsticks. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Go from Airfryer novice to Airfryer chef with HomeID and your Philips Airfryer XXL. Browse hundreds of great recipes and try out plenty of new and exciting dishes.
Technical Specifications
General Specification
Weight and Dimensions
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