    3000 Series Airfryer L

    HD9200/91

    Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

    Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

    Thanks to Rapid Air technology

    • Rapid Air technology
    • 4.1L
    • Black
    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

    12-in-1 Cooking functions

    The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

    Homemade. Made easy.

    Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

    Adjustable time and temperature control

    The integrated timer allows you to preset cooking times of up to 60 minutes. The auto shutoff function includes a sound to let you know your dish is ready. A fully-adjustable temperature control lets you preset the best heat setting for the food you're cooking, up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, tasty chicken and more – all prepared at the right temperature for the ideal amount of time.

    Airfryer experts for 10+ years

    Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

    Easy to use and clean

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1400 W
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Capacity
      4.1L
      Transparent lid
      No
      Interface
      Analogue
      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Keep warm function
      No
      Programs
      7 presets
      Number of baskets
      1
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      Yes
      Remote control
      No
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Technology
      Rapid air technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature
      200
      Related Accessories 1
      Baking & cooking Set
      Related Accessories 2
      Grill Set
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      360
      Product Width
      264
      Product Height
      295
      Product Weight
      4.5 kg
      Product Dimension
      360x264x295 mm

    • Durability

      Case
      > 90% recycled materials
      Manual
      100% recycled paper

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
    • **Available only in countries with a HomeID community
    • ***Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.
