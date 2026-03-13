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2 year warranty

All series

Café Gourmet Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Café GourmetCoffee maker

HD5405/60

Café Gourmet Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker - English

  • PDF file, 848 kB
  • 13 March 2026

This elegant Philips coffeemaker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavor thanks to its unique Boil & Brew system. - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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