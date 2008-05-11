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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Packaging photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Packaging photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker

Discontinued

Café GourmetCoffee maker

HD5405/60

Designed to brew the best tasting filter coffee

This elegant Philips coffeemaker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavor thanks to its unique Boil & Brew system.

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Superior Boil & Brew system

Designed to brew the best tasting filter coffee

  • With glass jug

  • Boil and brew system

  • Black

Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

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