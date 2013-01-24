Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal
The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5 layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of a big pot See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal
The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5 layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of a big pot See all benefits
There is also a timer function to pre-set when you want the meal to be cooked. Press the "Timer" button to pre-set from 2~12 hours. The timer function can be pre-set up to 12 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them
A heating system surrounds the rice cooker, including a heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective keeping warm and better baking results
There are nine selected cooking menu varieties including Standard cook, Quick cook, Ultra-quick cook, Reheating, Congee, Soup, Steam, Cakes and Clay pot rice. The intelligent cooking process enables you to cook great tasty rice with ease
Use the Keep-warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for long periods of up to 24 hours, whilst maintaining the food's nutrition and taste. When the cooking process finishes, the rice cooker automatically switches to Keep-warm mode
Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residue. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly
Convenient and safe for carrying the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen or serving rice in dining room.
The specially designed inner pot offers more effective heat conduction. It brings you the traditional "big pot" taste. The extra-thick 2.0 mm, 5 layer golden inner pot ensures even heating. 1. The super-rigid crystal coating is non-stick and anti-scratch, making it easy to clean and highly durable; 2. The champagne-gold base effectively increases the heat during cooking; 3. The extra-thick alloy pot conducts heat evenly; 4. The resin coating protects the alloy and makes the pot firmer and more durable; 5. The black outer coating helps to retain heat and keeps your rice warm and fresh
Put cold rice in the rice cooker with some water and press the "Reheat" button. The rice cooker will reheat the rice for 25 mins. It brings you fresh rice instantly
Specially designed rice spatula and ladle for convenience.
Accessories
Design specifications
Technical specifications