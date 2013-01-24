Enjoy great toast
Toaster with variable width slots and browning control to have great toast your way. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature and cool wall exterior. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy great toast
Toaster with variable width slots and browning control to have great toast your way. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature and cool wall exterior. See all benefits
Enjoy great toast
Toaster with variable width slots and browning control to have great toast your way. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature and cool wall exterior. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy great toast
Toaster with variable width slots and browning control to have great toast your way. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature and cool wall exterior. See all benefits
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.
The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications