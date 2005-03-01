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  • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast

    Toaster

    HD2626/20

    Enjoy great toast

    Toaster with variable width slots and browning control to have great toast your way. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature and cool wall exterior.

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    Toaster

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    Enjoy great toast

    Thick or thin, always golden brown

    • 2 slot
    • 3 function
    • brushed metal
    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Black / Metal brush

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1000  W
      Cord length
      0,85  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Slot size (L x W x H)
      136x32x131  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Automatic safety shut-off
      Yes

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