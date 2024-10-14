HD2330/90
More than just triangular sandwiches
Enjoy all your favorites from crusty paninis to filled sandwiches with Philips 3000 Series Sandwich Maker. Nonstick grill plates heat powerfully for mouthwatering sandwiches and easy cleanup.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
No more sticking and scrubbing. Wipe clean with ease thanks to the long-lasting nonstick coating on your panini grill plates.
The sandwich toaster stands vertically for convenient storage on your countertop or in the cupboard.
Lights clearly indicate when your panini maker is warming up and when it's ready to use.
Wrap the cord for orderly storage without cluttering your kitchen.
No need to unplug your sandwich press to turn it on and off.
Press sandwiches to perfection every time with a toastie maker that easily snaps open and closed.
Rapid heating toasts everything to crisp, golden perfection in this powerful 750 W panini press sandwich maker.
Make all your favorite toasted sandwiches with any kind of bread on versatile ridged grill plates.
