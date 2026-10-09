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2 year warranty

All series

  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, FY0700

New

PureProtect Lite 700 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY0700/30

Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 700

Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.

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Compatible products
PureProtect Lite 700 Series

PureProtect Lite 700 Series
Air Purifier

AC0720/10

Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 700

  • Compatible with 700 Series

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of 3 years

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Compatible with Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series air purifiers: AC0710, AC0720, AC0721. You can find your air purifier model on the back of the device.

Long-lasting filter of 3 years

Long-lasting filter of 3 years

Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

Sustainable design with 32% smaller packaging

Sustainable design with 32% smaller packaging

Our foldable filter design saves packaging and uses 22% less plastic, reducing our carbon footprint (3).

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.

  2. (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

  3. (3) Vs. FY0700 non-foldable packaging.