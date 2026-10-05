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2 year warranty

All series

  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700

New

PureProtect Lite 700 SeriesAir Purifier

AC0720/10

Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier.

Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% particles, with minimal energy and noise. With a sleek design, optional ambient light, and smart controls.

See all benefits

Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier.

  • Purifies rooms up to 75 m²

  • Our most energy efficient purifier

  • Filter lifetime of 3 years

  • 180 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

Purifies rooms up to 75 m²

Purifies rooms up to 75 m²

With a CADR of 180 m³/h (1), this purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 75 m² every hour (2), making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, and similar spaces.

Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier

Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier

This air purifier delivers strong cleaning performance while using just 14 W, helping you keep energy consumption and running costs low.

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, based on GB/T18801-2022.

  2. (2) Room size calculated at 1 ACH, based on GB/T18801-2022.

  3. (3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.

  4. (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.

  5. (5) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30 m³ test chamber, using turbo mode for 1.5 h.

  6. (6) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30 m³ chamber, 1.5 h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab.

  7. (7) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2.

  8. (8) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

  9. (9) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.