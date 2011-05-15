2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM102BL/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear - with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect fuss-free to devices with the integrated USB plug.
Now you can shoot as much as you want with the Philips camcorder’s micro SD card slot. Small in size, but large in storage capacity, micro SD cards safely store all your videos and photographs. Its diminutive size also means that packing a few more to carry along is no trouble at all. The card slot on the camcorder convenient takes all universal micro SD cards, letting you expand the memory up to 32 GB, which provides for 16 hours of video in HD. Go on and click away.