2 year warranty
Discontinued
246EL2SB/00
Great gaming experience on your big LED display !
This big 246EL2 Full HD display with Touch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming world
23.6" (59.9 cm) E-line
Full HD
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov