2 year warranty
Discontinued
243V5QSBA/57
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
23.6" / 59.9 cm
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.