2 year warranty
Discontinued
240S1SS/00
Big, Feature packed display for high productivity
With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the 240S1 business display enhances your productivity
61 cm (24") w S-line
Format 16:10
Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.
Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.
Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.