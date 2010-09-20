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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

234EL2SB/00

Great entertainment on your HDMI LED display

This big, elegant, 234EL2 HDMI Full HD multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world

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Great entertainment on your HDMI LED display

  • 23" (58.4 cm) E-line

  • Full HD

Glossy finish to enhance your decor

An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

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