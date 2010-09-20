2 year warranty
Discontinued
234EL2SB/00
Great entertainment on your HDMI LED display
This big, elegant, 234EL2 HDMI Full HD multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world
23" (58.4 cm) E-line
Full HD
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.