ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

231T1SB/00

Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 231T1 takes entertainment to a new height!

See all benefits

Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

  • 58 cm (23") w T-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

SmartSound selects a perfect mode for audio performance

SmartSound allows you to select various modes like Movie, Games, Music etc thereby automatically activating pre defined frequencies to enhance the sound related to the function

SmartContrast 50000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors

MPEG4 HDTV reception via DVBT tuner

HDTV allows you to watch High Definition TV in the best picture and sound quality without additional set-top box. With the built in DVBT tuner that can handle state-of-the-art MPEG-4 formats, you can now receive and watch High Definition TV programs and other rich multimedia contents in Digital Quality

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.