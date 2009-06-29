2 year warranty
Discontinued
231E1SB/00
Big Full-HD display for great viewing experience
Enjoy more with this attractive 16:9 Full HD 1080p quality display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 231E1 is a great choice for all your needs
58 cm (23") w E-line
1920x1080 Full HD
High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) is a copyright protection system that is incorporated into the DVI connector. It helps stop unauthorized duplication of copyrighted content. HDCP allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.