2 year warranty
Discontinued
226V4LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.