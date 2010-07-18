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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

BrillianceLED monitor with 2ms

226CL2SB/00

Stylish, Full HD LED display with natural colors

With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226CL2 Full HD LED display with 2ms SmartResponse Turbo and stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world

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Stylish, Full HD LED display with natural colors

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line

  • Full HD

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Slim design for modern looks

new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Premium

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune a wide amount of parameters of the monitor like PowerSensor, Expanded ECO mode, Laptop support with dual monitor plug in, Multi-media, DisplayPort support, Color, Brightness, screen calibration, audio, etc with the mouse. it even gives out detailed ID description of the monitor for inventory management.

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