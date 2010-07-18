2 year warranty
Discontinued
226C2SB/00
Stylish, Slim display for an engaging experience
With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226C2 Full HD display with 2ms SmartResponse, stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the Gaming and Movie world
21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line
Full HD
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune a wide amount of parameters of the monitor like PowerSensor, Expanded ECO mode, Laptop support with dual monitor plug in, Multi-media, DisplayPort support, Color, Brightness, screen calibration, audio, etc with the mouse. it even gives out detailed ID description of the monitor for inventory management.