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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with PowerSensor

225B2CS/00

World's first PowerSensor display saves energy

Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips 225B2 Business display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!

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World's first PowerSensor display saves energy

  • 22'' (55.9 cm) B-line

  • WSXGA+

SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

0.1 watt Soft-Off mode

Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

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