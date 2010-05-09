2 year warranty
Discontinued
225B2CS/00
World's first PowerSensor display saves energy
Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips 225B2 Business display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
22'' (55.9 cm) B-line
WSXGA+
SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.