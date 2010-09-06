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Discontinued

LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

224EL2SB/00

Elegant HDMI LED display for Full HD entertainment

This elegant, 224EL2 HDMI Full HD Multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to immerse you in the gaming and movie world

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Elegant HDMI LED display for Full HD entertainment

  • 54.6cm/21.5" E-line

  • Full HD

Sleek, elegant design complements your home decor

A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

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