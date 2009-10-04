2 year warranty
Discontinued
223E1SB/00
Full-HD display with SmartTouch controls
Enjoy more with this attractive 16:9 Full HD display! With SmartTouch controls, VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 223E1 is a great choice for all your needs
56 cm/22" w E-line
1920x1080 Full HD
SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.