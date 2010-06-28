2 year warranty
Discontinued
221E2SB1/00
Slim,attractive Full HD display offers great value
With a slim, attractive design this new generation 221E2 Full HD display with SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is a great choice for all your needs
54.6cm/21.5" E-line
Full HD
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.