2 year warranty
Discontinued
220P1ES/00
Professional ergonomic display boosts productivity
With advanced ergonomics and enhanced features like SmartImage, Smart Ergo Base, Front Stereo Audio and USB port, the 220P1 business display boosts your productivity
56 cm (22") w P-line
Format 16:10
ScreenRotate makes it possible to use a monitor in either the landscape and portrait mode; to change orientation for a better view of a selected document or image, the monitor is rotated to the desired orientation.
The universal serial bus or USB is a standard protocol for linking PCs and peripherals. Because it delivers high speed at a low cost, USB has become the most popular method for connecting peripheral devices to a computer. A port located on a monitor directly in the user's line of sight provides easy, high-speed connectivity for USB devices at a convenient location. (USB 2.0 support is dependent on your PC's USB configuration; when connected to a PC that supports USB 2.0, your monitor is USB 2.0 compatible)
Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.