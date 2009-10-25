2 year warranty
Discontinued
220C1SW/00
Stylish feature packed display for computainment
Stylish design and a host of smart features like SmartResponse and SmartImage elevates your viewing pleasure to new heights: Be it Gaming or Internet, the 220C1 is your best computainment choice.
56 cm (22") w C-line
Format 16:10
SmartControl II is monitor-based software with an easy-to-use on-screen graphic interface that guides you through fine-tuning resolution, color calibration and other display settings including brightness, contrast, clock & phase, position, RGB, white point and - on models with onboard speakers - volume adjustments.
The new TCO 5.0 standard not only guarantees excellent picture quality and ergonomics, but also lowest energy consumption and minimal usage of environmentally hazardous substances. Stringent controls on Electrical and Magnetic Field Emissions are applied so that you can work safely. Plastics variety is limited and is coded for easy identification during recycling process, ensuring products have minimal climate and environmental impact during their lifecycle. Levels of chemicals that can affect users are also kept to a minimum. More about TCO certifications @http://www.tcodevelopment.com/
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!