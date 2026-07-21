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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
Brilliance LCD monitor with USB, 2ms
Discontinued
Support
220C1SW/00
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Important information manual - English
User manual - English
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How do LCDs compare to CRTs in terms of radiation?
When I install my monitor, how do I get the best performance from the monitor?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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