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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

202E1SB/00

Glossy 16:9 HD display with SmartTouch controls

Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 202E1 is a great choice for all your needs

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Glossy 16:9 HD display with SmartTouch controls

  • 51 cm (20") w E-line

  • HD+

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

Glossy finish to enhance your decor

An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

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