2 year warranty
Discontinued
201T1SB/00
Digital HD TV monitor in a stylish package
Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning display with Digital HD TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 201T1 takes entertainment to a new height!
51 cm (20") w T-line
1600 x 900 (HD+)
HDTV allows you to watch High Definition TV in the best picture and sound quality without additional set-top box. With the built in DVBT tuner that can handle state-of-the-art MPEG-4 formats, you can now receive and watch High Definition TV programs and other rich multimedia contents in Digital Quality
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Response time measures signal reaction speed in milliseconds. Faster response time is better as it eliminates visible image artifacts that could dampen your experience when viewing fast moving images or objects. In this case, this LCD panel gives you 5ms response time so that you can watch your LCD TV with a clear, fast moving action.