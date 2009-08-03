2 year warranty
Discontinued
201E1SB/00
Attractive 16:9 HD display offers great value
Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 201E1 is a great choice for all your needs
51 cm (20") w E-line
HD+
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.