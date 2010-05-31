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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with Audio

19B1AB/00

Feature packed display for increased productivity

With features like Front Stereo Audio, SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the energy efficient 19B1 business display enhances your productivity

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Feature packed display for increased productivity

  • 48 cm (19") B-line

  • Format 5:4

Hassle-free display performance tuning with SmartControl II

SmartControl II is monitor-based software with an easy-to-use on-screen graphic interface that guides you through fine-tuning resolution, color calibration and other display settings including brightness, contrast, clock & phase, position, RGB, white point and - on models with onboard speakers - volume adjustments.

Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

Technical Specifications

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