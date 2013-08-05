2 year warranty
Discontinued
193V5LSB23/57
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
18.5" / 47 cm
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.