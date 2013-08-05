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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

193V5LSB23/57

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 18.5" / 47 cm

Compact design saves space

LED technology for vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

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