2 year warranty
Discontinued
192E1SB/00
Attractive 16:9 HD display offers great value
Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 192E1 is a great choice for all your needs
48 cm (19") w E-line
WXGA
On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.
A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.