2 year warranty
Discontinued
191TE2LB/00
Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor
Experience great TV programs with your LED TV monitor. Combined with HDMI input, stereo audio and modern touch controls, the 191TE2L is ready to entertain you!
T-line
18.5" / 47 cm
A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.