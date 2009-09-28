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Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

191E1SB/00

Attractive 16:9 HD display offers great value

Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 191E1 is a great choice for all your needs

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Attractive 16:9 HD display offers great value

  • 48 cm (19") w E-line

  • HD

Ready to display HD content

A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.

Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

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