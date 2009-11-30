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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph

Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

190V1SB/00

Widescreen display offers good value

With features like DVI and VGA inputs, SmartContrast and Energy efficiency, the 190V1 offers good value.

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Widescreen display offers good value

  • 48 cm (19") w V-line

  • Format 16:10

Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

EPEAT Silver ensures lower impact on environment

Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

Technical Specifications

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