TCO 5.0 guarantees the highest safety and ergonomic standard

The new TCO 5.0 standard not only guarantees excellent picture quality and ergonomics, but also lowest energy consumption and minimal usage of environmentally hazardous substances. Stringent controls on Electrical and Magnetic Field Emissions are applied so that you can work safely. Plastics variety is limited and is coded for easy identification during recycling process, ensuring products have minimal climate and environmental impact during their lifecycle. Levels of chemicals that can affect users are also kept to a minimum. More about TCO certifications @http://www.tcodevelopment.com/