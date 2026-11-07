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Climate care

Climate care (12)

1 - 12 of 12 results
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
  • Our smallest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/00
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/01
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
Desk Fans

CX1030/01
  • Strong airflow up to 2000 m³/h
  • Quiet cooling at 35 dB(A) (1)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • Automatic rotation & tilting
  • Head diameter 35 cm
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  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Table Fan 1000 Series
Desk Fans

CX1040/01
  • Strong airflow up to 3100 m³/h
  • Quiet cooling at 39 dB(A)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • Automatic rotation & tilting
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater

Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
2000 Series

CX2120/01
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
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  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series

Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
Tower Fan

CX5550/01
  • Strong airflow at 2.370 m3/h
  • Ultra-quiet operation
  • Low energy consumption
  • Remote control
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
Air Purifier

AC0720/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 75 m²
  • Our most energy efficient purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 180 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
  • Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series

Philips Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series
Wall Fans

CX1050/01
  • Strong airflow up to 3100 m3/h
  • Quiet cooling at 44 dB(A) (1)
  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
  • 2 modes & timer for extra convenience
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater

Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
3000 Series

CX3120/01
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
  • AI-powered for energy saving
  • Connected to the Air+ App
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
HEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY0700/30
  • Compatible with 700 Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
View product

New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
HEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY0500/30
  • Compatible with 500 Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
View product

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