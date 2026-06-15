Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
PureProtect Go 500 Series Air Purifier
New
Support
AC0520/10
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
UK Declaration of Conformity
EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you