HD9218/51 Daily Collection Airfryer
Daily Collection Airfryer

HD9218/51

How to clean the inside/heating element of my Philips Airfryer

If you need to know how to clean the inside/heating element of your Philips Airfryer, please find the right steps to follow below.

Instruction video for cleaning your Philips Airfryer

The video below will help you to understand how to clean the inside/heating element of your Philips Airfryer.

Instructions on cleaning the inside of your Philips Airfryer

Please follow the steps below to clean the inside/heating element of your Airfryer:
  1. Unplug your Philips Airfryer and make sure it is not hot.
  2. Remove the basket and the pan.
  3. Turn the appliance upside down to reach the heating element more easily.
  4. Use a soft sponge with hot water to clean the inside of the appliance.
  5. If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft- to medium-bristle brush. Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard-bristle brush, as this might damage the coating of the heating element.
  6. After cleaning your Philips Airfryer, turn the appliance back to the upright position, turn it on and let it run for a few minutes without any food in it. Loosened residues that could not be wiped off will now be caught in the pan.
Note: The area behind the heating element can be reached with a flexible brush.
Note: The pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer are dishwasher-proof.

