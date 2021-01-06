Article Published Date : 2021-01-06
How should I set up my Philips PowerPro Aqua?
Published on 2021-01-06
You can set up your Philips PowerPro Aqua by doing the following:
- Remove the screw pin
- Insert the tube into the main body
- Re-insert the screw pin (and tighten it using a screwdriver or a coin)
- Insert the power cord
- Plug it into the mains
- Charge the vacuum for 5 hours
Watch the video below to see how to do this:
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