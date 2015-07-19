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    Signage Solutions V-Line Display

    BDL4780VH/00

    Superb image visibility and clearer images

    With this high brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

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    Signage Solutions V-Line Display

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    Superb image visibility and clearer images

    With an ultra bright display

    • 47"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    • 2000cd/m²
    Projects a super high brightness picture even in daylight

    Projects a super high brightness picture even in daylight

    Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 2000 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for all locations where ambient brightness is an issue.

    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

    Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

    Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

    Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

    Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      46.96  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      2000  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 billion colors
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1300:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      10  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      DICOM
      Clinical D-image

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      • External speaker connector
      Video input
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • HDMI (x2)
      • DVI-D
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • USB
      • Component (BNC)
      • Composite (BNC)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • USB
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 10
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • DVI
      • VGA
      • RS232
      • DisplayPort
      • IR Loopthrough
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Safety control functions
      • Heat Control
      • Temperature Sensor
      Network controllable
      • RJ45
      • RS232
      • Card OPS RS232
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      160 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1076.20  mm
      Product weight
      24  kg
      Set Height
      620.59  mm
      Set Depth
      132.10  mm
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Bezel width
      15.6 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      52.9  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      5 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      Optional accessories
      HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
      Stand
      Optional BM04642 / BM02542

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • RoHS
      • C-Tick
      • GOST
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • J-Moss
      • PSE
      • VCCI

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • RS232 cable
    • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
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