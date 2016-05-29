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    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    BDL4777XH/00

    Create new stopping power

    Impress your audience with the most impactful video wall. With ultra narrow bezel and stunning picture quality, you are sure to create the most memorable visual experience

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    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

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    Create new stopping power

    with Ultra Narrow Bezel displays

    • 47"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    • 800cd/m²
    Immersive visual experience with Ultra Narrow Bezel

    Immersive visual experience with Ultra Narrow Bezel

    The next generation of video wall displays is designed with industry narrowest bezels and advanced alignment solutions. Fully exploit your impactful signage content with ultra narrow bezel displays, and make sure your message does not get lost by thick bezels. With the ultra narrow bezels you can create seamless video wall configurations of virtually any size.

    Colour Calibration kit to ensure uniform colours

    Colour Calibration kit to ensure uniform colours

    The Advanced Colour Calibration kit controls the luminance of the backlight, standardizes the gamma curve and calibrates the greyscale of your display network. Whether you have an impressive video wall, a catchy mosaic layout, a menu board installation or a control room each display can be adjusted to the same colour values. With this optional kit you ensure consistent colour performance over all displays in your network.

    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      119.2  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      46.9  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.54 x 0.54 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      800  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.06 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1400:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      12  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      IPS

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      • External speaker connector
      Video input
      • DVI-D
      • HDMI
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • Component (RCA)
      • Composite (RCA)
      • DisplayPort
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      OPS
      Video output
      • DVI-I
      • VGA (via DVI-I)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Picture in picture
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      • DVI
      • IR Passthrough
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Other convenience
      • Carrying handles
      • Kensington lock
      Safety control functions
      • Failover
      • Heat Control
      • Temperature Sensor
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      • Card OPS RS232
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W (RMS)

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 - 60Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      110 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      4.9 mm
      Smart Insert mount
      200 x 100, 100 x 100 mm, M4
      Set Width
      1044.9  mm
      Product weight
      25.5  kg
      Set Height
      590.0  mm
      Set Depth
      108.8  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      41.14  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      23.23  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400, 400 x 200, 200 x 200 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.28  inch
      Bezel width
      Top/Left: 3.20 mm, Bottom/Right: 1.70 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      56.2  lb
      Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
      3.2 mm, 1.7 mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • RS232 cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Edge alignment pins
      • Edge alignment plates
      Optional accessories
      • Edge finishing kit
      • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
      • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
      • Table top stand

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CB
      • GOST
      • EPEAT

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • RS232 cable
    • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Edge alignment pins
    • Edge alignment plates
    • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
    • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
    • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
    • Optional accessories: Table top stand
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