Search terms

  • Engage them Engage them Engage them

    Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

    75BDL3151T/00

    Engage them

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional 4K UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Engage them

    10-point Multi-Touch display.

    • 75"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

    Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

    Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

    Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      189.3  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      74.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.429 x 0.429 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      490  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07Billon
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Surface treatment
      Anti-Glare coating
      Panel technology
      IPS

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      SPDIF
      Video input
      • Composite (RCA)
      • HDMI
      • HDMI (x4)
      • VGA(Analog D-Sub) (x2)
      Audio input
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      • 3.5mm jack (x2)
      • 3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
      • USB (x4)
      • USB (x2)
      Video output
      • HDMI
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Memory
      8GB eMMC

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 15W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      350  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
      • 480p, 30, 60Hz
      • 576p, 25, 50Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100 x 200 mm
      Set Width
      1739.7  mm
      Product weight
      64.7  kg
      Set Height
      1072.8  mm
      Set Depth
      99.0  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      68.49  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      42.24  inch
      Wall Mount
      400(H)x400(V), M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.90  inch
      Bezel width
      21.7 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      142.64  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80%(Operational),10 - 90%(Storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • 3GP
      • ASF
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • FLV
      • MKV
      • MOV
      • MP4
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WMV3
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • USB cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable
      • VGA cable
      Included Accessories
      OPS Android player(CRD50)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Portuguese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • EPA
      • FCC, Class B

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      Infrared touch
      Touch points
      10 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • 5 mm tempered safety glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Anti-Reflective

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • USB cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • HDMI cable
    • VGA cable
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.